LTTS opens new engineering R&D centre in Canada

Officials in the opening of a new ER&D centre in Toronto, Ontario. Credit: Business Wire / L&T Technology Services Limited.

India-based L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has launched a new engineering research & development (ER&D) centre in Toronto, Canada.

The new facility will engage in the development of digital solutions for the transportation industry, covering railway engineering, for a global aerospace and rail major.

It is said to be the company’s third nearshore global design centre in two quarters.

It will focus on rail track defect detection and advanced mobility solutions, as well as digital asset management, digital flyboard, sensors, and communications systems.

The facility will support the company’s Canada-based clients in the development of advanced solutions for digital products.

It will also serve as a nearshore site for North America-based customers to undertake new-age digital engineering initiatives.

In the coming 18 to 24 months, LTTS intends to recruit more than 100 engineers for the new centre.

LTTS CEO and managing director Amit Chadha said: “LTTS is recognised for being the engineering partner of choice for global leaders and developing new-age and sustainable technologies.

“Through this new ER&D centre, our customers in Canada and North America can leverage our cutting-edge technologies and digital products.

“LTTS is committed to building exciting opportunities in the Canadian business ecosystem, while strategically expanding its North American footprint.”

LTTS, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, provides consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.

With a workforce of more than 21,400, the firm has 20 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 90 innovation labs.