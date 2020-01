Loram UK has received a contract from Network Rail to maintain the New Measurement Train (NMT) or the Flying Banana.

Network Rail awarded the contract after a competitive tender last year and values the contract at approximately £8m.

The train monitors and records the condition of the track at speeds of up to 125mph. It is the company’s fastest train in the monitoring fleet and identifies potential faults before they pose any safety issue.

The NMT will undergo maintenance work at Loram UK’s facility in Derby. Loram has maintained Network Rail’s other infrastructure monitoring trains at this facility since 2010.

An Intercity High-Speed Train that has served on the rail network for 15 years was converted into the NMT. It features advanced measurement systems, track scanners and high-resolution cameras.



The NMT is capable of measuring large distances in one operating shift because of its speed. Each year, the train travels 115,000 miles and collects 10TB of image data for every 440 miles travelled.

Network Rail Supply Chain Services director Mike Black said: “This contract simplifies the maintenance of the New Measurement Train.

“It will not only deliver savings to Network Rail and ultimately the taxpayer but also ensure that the train is maintained to a high standard so it can continue to work for the safety of passengers and other railway users.”

Last month, Network Rail signed a memorandum of understanding with Dutch company Strukton Rail for its £245m research and development project.

In October, Network Rail partnered with Connected Places Catapult (CPC) to develop technologies to improve the rail network.