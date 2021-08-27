Liverpool City Region receives new Merseyrail trains from Stadler

The trains were delivered after the completion of a detailed programme of testing. Credit: Merseytravel/Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has officially delivered the first of 53 new Merseyrail trains for the Liverpool City Region in England.

With this handover, Liverpool City Region is said to have become the first in the nation to own its new trains.

These trains will appear publicly for the first time later this month.

Under the new trains project, the complete fleet will be replaced by the new trains to offer enhanced rail services in the region.

These trains have been co-designed in consultation with local people and feature improved passenger information screens, more space for wheelchairs, bicycles and prams, and Wi-Fi.



They also have sliding-step technology to provide step-free access for commuters.

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said: “These new trains are a near half a billion-pound investment in our region’s transport network and will transform the way people get around in our region.

“They’re a major part of my vision for a London-style transport system that will make getting around our region quick, cheap and reliable. They will be the greenest and most accessible trains in the country and, best of all, they’re owned by us.”

The trains were delivered after the completion of a detailed programme of testing and receiving the authorisation from the Office of Rail and Road.

In the coming months, Stadler will deliver more trains to the Combined Authority before these trains enter passenger service.

Details regarding the phased introduction of the trains into passenger service have not been confirmed as of now.

Last month, Stadler commenced testing of its fast light intercity and regional trains for Transport for Wales in Switzerland.

