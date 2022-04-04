India-Nepal cross border rail services begins operations

Konkan Railway will provide operations and maintenance support for one year for the project. Credit: Vijaya narasimha from Pixabay.

The Government of India and Nepal have launched the Jaynagar-Kurtha railway link to improve connectivity and trade between the two countries.

Earlier, India’s Konkan Railway secured a contract from Nepal Railway Company to commence train operations between Jayanagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal.

So far, Konkan Railway delivered two five-car DEMU Train sets to Nepal Railway Company for the cross-border railway route.

Initial passenger services have started with these train sets.

Related

Integral Coach Factory, located in Chennai, manufactured these rakes, equipped with multiple modern features.

Each five-car includes 1600 HP propulsion and other modern features such as one air-conditioned coach, electronic fuel injection, microprocessor-based AC-AC traction, pneumatic suspension, and toilets.

Konkan Railway stated: “The Government of Nepal finalised the colour scheme of these train sets based on the National flag of Nepal.”

Konkan Railway was selected by Nepal Railway for initial hand holding, besides providing operations and maintenance for one year.

Under the deal, Konkan Railway is responsible for operations and maintenance of trainsets and offering training to Nepal Railway’s employees.

The company will also supply 26 expert manpower and minimum equipment, build basic systems for railway operations and deliver technical support for the maintenance of track and signalling systems.

Konkan Railway further noted: “The joint working of Nepal Railway Company with Konkan Railway under support from The Government of India and The Government of Nepal will help Nepal to build a robust Railway system and will help in strengthening the relationships between the two countries.”

Last year in July, Indian Railways completed a trial run on the newly-gauge converted section between Jaynagar in the state of Bihar and Kurtha in the neighbouring country of Nepal.