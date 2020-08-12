Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Engineering company Kone Corporation has received an order to provide and install more than 70 elevators for the Grand Paris Express in France.

The undisclosed order amount was booked in the second quarter of this year.

Société du Grand Paris (SGP) selected Kone to supply elevators in the stations and other related buildings for a part of the southern section of Grand Paris Express Line 15.

The Line 15 South of Grand Paris Express will be 33km-long and connect 22 municipalities with 18 new stations between Pont de Sèvres and Noisy-Champs.

Line 15 is expected to serve around one million inhabitants with approximately 300,000 trips a day. Each station will be directly connected to the metro, tram, bus or RER lines.



KONE will partner with SGP to supply and install more than 70 KONE MonoSpace elevators, currently scheduled for begin service in 2025.

The KONE MonoSpace elevator and KONE EcoDisc traction technology are said to provide safe and smooth transport to and from the platform.

To ensure safety without compromising the aesthetics specified by SGP, KONE built elevators with glass walls that include the option of opaque or transparent glass.

Kone South Europe, Middle East and Africa executive VP Pierre Liautaud said: “We’re very proud to be involved in this impressive project and help provide smooth and safe people flow for passengers along this new high-capacity line in one the busiest metro systems in the world.”

Last month, Kone has received an order to provide 107 escalators to the first phase of the Jinan Metro Line R2 in Shandong province, China.

In 2018, the Alise joint venture (JV) secured a €71m contract to implement the electrical infrastructure of Grand Paris Express Line 15 South.