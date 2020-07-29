Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Engineering company Kone Corporation has received an order to provide 107 escalators to the first phase of the Jinan Metro Line R2 in Shandong province, China.

The undisclosed order amount was booked in the first quarter of this year.

The first metro line in Jinan was inaugurated last year and there are currently two lines in service.

The new 36.4km-long Jinan Metro Line R2 will include a 34.5km-long underground section and connect Wangfuzhuang and Pengjiazhuang with 19 stations. It is expected to become the ‘east-west backbone of the Jinan Rail Transit network’.

The metro line will connect the old town, the newer part of the city and the Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone.



The existing metro lines R1 and R3 will also be connected to R2.

Kone will install 107 KONE TransitMaster escalators in ten stations from Shengchanlu to Pengjiazhuang.

The contract for the escalators also includes standard maintenance for two years.

Kone Greater China executive VP William B Johnson said: “We are excited to contribute to Jinan’s rapidly developing infrastructure and help make metro travel safer and smoother for the city’s commuters.”

The project is slated to be completed by the end of this year. Jinan Rail Transit Group is responsible for the development of the project.

