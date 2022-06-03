Keolis begins Odense network operations in Denmark

The new tram network is anticipated to carry between 10 and 11 million passengers per annum. Credit: Keolis.

Transportation company Keolis has commenced operating the new tram network in the city of Odense in Denmark.

Under the 15-year contract, Keolis will also maintain the new tram network on behalf of Odense Letbane.

This contract, secured by Keolis in November 2018, is anticipated to generate cumulative revenues of around €230m.

The company welcomed the first passengers on 28 May on the new tram line in Odense, located 165km west of Copenhagen on the island of Funen.

The network features devices for lowering noise pollution, in addition to a control and maintenance centre with 500m2 solar panels on the roof.

Spanning 14.5km, the line with 26 stations is projected to annually support the transportation of 10-11 million passengers.

Keolis stated that the line “takes 42 minutes to connect Tarup, a neighbourhood in the north of the city, to Hjallese in the southern suburb of Odense.”

Designed to operate through the downtown area, the line connects the main points in the centre including the central station, the hospital, and Odense University.

Keolis has appointed 80 local staff for the project, which includes 52 drivers.

It further noted that “this launch serves to strengthen Keolis’ status as an operator of carbon-free public transport in Denmark and illustrates the Keolis Group’s current dynamic in the country.”

This year in March, Keolis won a three-year contract extension for the Hyderabad automated metro system in Telangana, India.