Indian steel and energy company Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has received a contract to supply 2,308 tonnes of head hardened rails to Kolkata Metro Rail (KMRC).

According to a PTI report, the order was confirmed by JSPL managing director V R Sharma. However, he did not disclose the financial details of the order.

Sharma told the news agency: “We have got an order of 2,308 tonne head hardened rails of 1080 HH grade from KMRC.

“The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) (under Ministry of Railways) has also given its approval for manufacturing and supply of 60E1 grade and 1080 HH grade head hardened rail.”

The head hardened rails have a higher resilience compared to normal rails. Usually, such rails are used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects.



JSPL facility in Raigarh is capable of producing more than 30,000 tonnes of head hardened rail per month, the report added.

The company is expected to supply the order after the return of normalcy post lockdown. Currently, the Indian government has imposed a 21-day lockdown across the nation to restrict the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Commenting on the impact of the Covid-19 and lockdown on its operations, Sharma said that the company is now engaged in fulfilling some export orders.

Sharma added: “The market is down in India, the demand for steel has been affected.

“We had taken orders from outside India and we are supplying these orders to countries like Vietnam, Saudi Arab, Thailand and Europe. Our production levels are also maintained.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has spread across the globe, has infected more than 1.8 million people and killed around 115,000 patients. In India, the number of confirmed cases stands at 9,200.