John Burns wins Auburn Park station construction contract

The new station will include two elevators and a staircase, along with a vendor building with glass storefronts. Credit: Sophie Dale on Unsplash.

US-based John Burns Construction has secured a $28.2m contract to build the new Auburn Park station and parking facility on the Rock Island Line in the Auburn-Gresham community of Chicago.

The contract was awarded by the board of directors of Metra.

For this project, John Burns has made a commitment to a disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) goal of 30%.

The new, completely accessible station will feature two elevators and a staircase between the street and platform levels, along with a vendor building with glass storefronts.

Under the project, a 480-foot-long platform with a bright, polycarbonate canopy and two shelters will be constructed.



Apart from a new 84-space parking lot, the station will feature a landscaped plaza with bicycle racks, benches, trees, and a canopy.

A snow melt system will be installed at the station for clearing the platform without the need for de-icing chemicals.

A living green wall along the current retaining wall will also be built by the company.

The new station will support the neighbourhood’s economic development.

Illinois State Senator Jacqueline Collins (D-Chicago) said: “Our South Side communities have long suffered from disinvestment and unequal access to basic amenities like public transportation. This Metra stop will help connect local families to economic opportunities and other resources our community needs to grow and thrive.”

Collins secured nearly $30m in state funding for the execution of the project.

In April this year, officials from commuter railway Metra, Woodstock and McHenry County announced the completion of the $250,000 rehabilitation work on the Metra station in downtown Woodstock, US.

Related Companies AMTAB Automatic Train and Vehicle Weighing Systems TrainWeigh Static and In-Motion Weighing Systems for Trains HEINRICH Public Address and Voice Alarm Systems for Railway Depots and Stations