Jindal Steel to build rail wheel manufacturing unit in India

Indian engineering company Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has entered a technology partnership with GIFLO Steel – Hungary to launch a rail wheelset manufacturing plant at its Raigarh facility in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The manufacturing unit will have an initial annual capacity of 25,000 wheelsets and was described by JSP as ‘a big leap in rail infrastructure manufacturing’.

JSP will also set up a rail forging unit for asymmetric rails, which are utilised in rail track switches and mainly used on high-speed train tracks.

The company signed the agreement with GIFLO Steel on 27 May at the India Hungary Business Forum organised by the Embassy of Hungary and FICCI.

JSP managing director VR Sharma said: ” We at Jindal Steel are committed to AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister.

“Rail wheelset manufacturing plant will help Indian Railways to speed up the modernisation of its Rail infrastructure; by making available world-class rail wheels to realise the vision of ‘Gati Shakti’ by the Government of India.

“Having its competence and understanding of the nuances of rail rolling, JSP is working to meet our country’s demand for various grades of rails while maintaining international quality and safety standards.

“Our Rail mill in Raigarh has been supplying superior grades of rails to various Metro and Indian Railway projects under execution.”

JSP is said to be India’s only manufacturer of head hardened rail grades of 1,080HH and 1,175HT for heavy axle loads of more than 25t, as well as high-speed applications.

Earlier this month, TZ (Taizhong) Hong Kong International won an Rs1.7bn ($21.3bn) contract for the delivery of 39,000 train wheels for Indian Railways.

The Economic Times reported that the company will supply 39,000 train wheels for Indian Railways under the contract.

The contract was awarded after deliveries to India from other countries were impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.