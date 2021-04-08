First lot of rails arrives for Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project

The first lot of Chinese-made 50m rails for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) project in Indonesia has arrived at the track-laying base.

The 142.3km-long HSR project connects the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta with the textile hub of Bandung. It also features four halting stations, namely Halim, Karawang, Walini and Tegalluar, along with one depot in Tegalluar.

Last December, the first lot of rails were initially shipped from Fangchenggang city port in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to Central Java province’s port city Cilacap by sea.

Manufactured in Panzhihua, China, the rails were transported from Cilacap and passed through Indonesia’s existing railway line before arriving at the Tegal Luar electric multiple units (EMU) depot.

The project is being developed by KCIC, a joint venture consortium between Chinese and Indonesian state-owned companies.



KCIC stated that the freight led to conditions for the next step of rail welding and laying and provided support to expedite the construction of the HSR project.

The company further added that the arrival of the first lot of rails represents progress in the rail transport channel from Panzhihua to the project site in Tegal Luar, in addition to laying a foundation for the early completion and opening of the project.

Estimated to travel at speeds of 350km/h, the HSR will reduce the journey time between Jakarta and Bandung from more than three hours to approximately 40 minutes.