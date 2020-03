US-based construction firm Jacobs Engineering Group has secured a contract for new high-speed railway lines planned between Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö in Sweden.

The contract has been awarded by the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket). This service covers technical advice and services across planning, system, design and delivery of three ongoing projects.

The construction of the planned Stockholm-Malmö and Stockholm-Gothenburg lines will commence with three sections: Järna-Linköping (approximately 150km), Göteborg-Borås (approximately 60km) and Hässleholm-Lund (approximately 70km).

These projects are estimated to cost $23.8bn (Skr230bn), covering 660km of high-speed rail network.

Jacobs People & Places Solutions Europe, Middle East and Africa senior vice-president and general manager Donald Morrison said: “Jacobs has significant global experience supporting local authorities and regions in the planning and delivery of their large-scale high-speed rail initiatives.



“Sweden’s vision for a new generation railway is an exciting opportunity to provide cleaner, faster transport capacity and connectivity in the regions, and stimulate economic development.”

The new high-speed railway lines are projected to enhance the capacity and resilience of the Swedish railway system, thereby improving connectivity in the country.

It is also expected to create a more sustainable travel experience and freight transport, as well as encourage regional development and superior access to international markets.

Swedish Transport Administration programme director Peter Uneklint said: “Today, our main lines are overcrowded, and greater capacity will add to our sustainable transportation solutions.

“Expanding the railway network will bring Sweden closer together and create new opportunities for people and businesses. We are looking forward to applying Jacobs’ global experience in high-speed rail to support us in finding the right solutions for Sweden.”