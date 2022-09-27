Jacobs to help safeguard Irish coastal rail network

Representatives from Iarnród Éireann and Jacobs at the contract signing ceremony. Credit: Jacobs.

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) has selected Jacobs to deliver design and planning services for the East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects (ECRIPP) programme.

The ‘largest coastal protection scheme’ in north-west Europe seeks to protect the coastal rail line linking Dublin and Rosslare from erosion and flooding for the next 100 years.

Under the first phase of the programme, the company is required to assess environmental factors and explore interventions, including breakwaters, beach nourishment and onshore revetment strengthening.

Following detailed design and modelling, Jacobs will make statutory submissions in this regard.

According to Irish Rail, the works would be undertaken in phases and are likely to be completed in seven years.

Irish Rail Infrastructure programme manager Aidan Bermingham said: “Our studies have identified that in the last 20 years there have been more storm events than there have been in the last 100 years, thereby increasing and accelerating the erosion rates and the climate change impacts.

“Without this project, we would just be fixing it all the time and that incurs problems, such as getting access to land. There is a risk there would be pockets where the embankment would become unstable, and we would never let it get to that stage.”

Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Ireland vice-president Dom Lynch said: “Our support will focus on environmentally-led design, with careful attention to the environmental sensitivities of the local area.”

“Protecting the Dublin to Rosslare coastal line will build long-term resilience and preserve vital connectivity, local economies and communities while benefiting the next generation.”