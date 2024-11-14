The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has selected Jacobs and Mott MacDonald as the design development partner for the next phase of the West Yorkshire Mass Transit Programme in the UK.
This high-capacity public transport system is designed to connect communities and integrate with cycling, walking, and rail, improving connectivity in an area with a population of 2.3 million.
The consortium will assist WYCA in advancing the initial phases of the mass transit programme, featuring Light Rapid Transit.
This involves finalising the concept design and providing all services and support to deliver the network’s first phase by the decade’s end.
Mott MacDonald Urban Transit and Mobility global practice leader Stephen Luke said: “With a long heritage in delivering urban transit systems around the world, including in Melbourne, Toronto, Manchester and London we are proud to be supporting this transformational investment to help drive economic growth, and to deliver social and environmental benefits for the region.”
WYCA plans to commence early construction in 2028, with the first phase featuring two lines connecting Leeds and Bradford.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The plans also include extending the network to other parts of West Yorkshire in future phases.
Jacobs senior vice president Kate Kenny said: “The Jacobs – Mott MacDonald consortium will support WYCA in turning its mass transit vision into future-made designs that connect West Yorkshire’s communities, combat climate change, support a sustainable and inclusive economy, and improve people’s health and wellbeing.
“Our teams bring world-class experience on integrated mass transit systems that deliver a positive, sustainable legacy, helping communities flourish.”
Earlier in 2021, Jacobs was appointed as the lead consultant for the design and placemaking development partner role on the programme, on behalf of the McBains consortium.
Jacobs is also involved in other UK projects like the Elizabeth line and the Transpennine Route Upgrade.
Mott MacDonald also participated in projects such as Manchester’s Metrolink and the Cardiff Valley lines in South Wales.