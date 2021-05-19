Iricav Due consortium to start Verona-Padua high-speed rail line works

The Iricav Due consortium has signed an agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane) to commence work five months ahead of schedule on the Verona-Padua high-speed/high-capacity railway in Italy.

The $1.95m (€1.59m) agreement involves work on the second and final construction lot of the Verona-Bivio Vicenza section’s first functional lot.

The Iricav Due consortium consists of Webuild (83%) and Hitachi Rail (17%).

Webuild and Hitachi Rail also signed an agreement for designing the Vicenza crossing as part of the second functional lot. The value of this agreement stands at nearly $879.30m (€720m).

Work will now start across the entire first functional lot of the line, in which one of the public works is being financed by the Recovery Fund.



The project is slated for completion in December 2026.

Webuild noted that the project has started before time due to the government measures in connection with the fund, faster completion of preliminary operations, and its acquisition of Astaldi.

At a length of 44.2km, the first functional lot of the railway will operate between Verona and Bivio di Vicenza, covering nearly 13 municipalities.

Holding a value of approximately $5.86bn (€4.8bn), the complete project will expand the current railway network by four times.

Meanwhile, the second functional lot will pass through the municipalities of Altavilla Vicentina, Creazzo, Torri di Quartesolo, Vicenza and Sovizzo.

While work will be executed on the main station and the track, a new stop at Fiera is also being planned.

Part of the high-speed/high-capacity railway between Milan and Venice, the project will come under the Mediterranean Corridor that will connect Ukraine and Spain.

This trans-European transport corridor will facilitate traffic between Asia and Europe.