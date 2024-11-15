Technology solutions provider Industrial Networks (INet) has launched the Smart AEI Tag, an advanced solution designed to enhance railcar tracking by providing real-time data and enhanced connectivity.
This technology is expected to improve safety and accuracy in railcar monitoring and management.
The Smart AEI Tag addresses the limitations of the older AEI Tag systems that lack real-time tracking capabilities and necessitate substantial investment in infrastructure and maintenance. It offers an advanced alternative that ensures seamless integration with existing rail ecosystems.
The Smart AEI Tag integrates SMRT technology within a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh network and a private 5G NR+ network, ensuring comprehensive coverage and connectivity.
It also retains an AEI chip for backward compatibility, facilitating a better transition to the new Smart Rail Ecosystem.
Industrial Networks president Jimmy Finster said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer the rail industry these revolutionary Smart AEI Tags which offer significant improvements over the conventional AEI tag while simultaneously preserving existing rail infrastructures.
“We believe the new Smart AEI Tag has the potential to transform the rail industry by enhancing operational efficiency, providing real-time visibility, and improving overall railroad safety.”
The technology enables the tracking of railcars with sub-meter precision within railyards through the SMRTag mesh network. During transit, the technology enables continuous tracking through the SMRT Train mesh network and SMRT Hubs installed on the locomotives.
By integrating with a variety of sensors, the Smart AEI Tag transforms into a real-time IoT data ecosystem, connecting all aspects of the freight rail supply chain.
With the Smart AEI Tag, customers can access a comprehensive operational profile of each railcar, including health status, collision detection, and speed.
This IoT data, combined with customer information, can be used to develop AI models that recommend optimal service and delivery strategies for the freight rail industry.