The project will transition from a 1x25kV to a 2x25kV electric traction system over two years. Credit: Dinesh Hukmani/Shutterstock

Indian public sector enterprise Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has secured a contract valued at Rs1.15bn ($13.5m) from Central Railway’s Nagpur division for upgrading the railway electrification infrastructure.

The contract involves the modification of the overhead electrification system to enhance the capacity of the Itarsi-Amla section to meet a 3,000mt loading target.

The project, which is aimed at transitioning from a 1x25kV electric traction system to a 2x25kV system, will be executed over two years.

RVNL also received an Rs1.35bn ($15.8m) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Central Railway in February.

The contract includes the design, supply, testing, erection and commissioning of a 132/55kV traction substation and related equipment for the Bhusaval-Khandwa sections to meet the 3,000mt loading target.

Additionally, RVNL received an EPC contract worth Rs1.56bn ($18.2m) from South Western Railway earlier this month.

The contract entails the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 2X25kV overhead electrification (OHE) and power supply installation (PSI) system.

The contract also encompasses electrical, engineering, and telecommunication works for the Rayadurga-Topavagada section of the TK-RDG railway line. RVNL is expected to complete this project within 18 months.