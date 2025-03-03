Jupiter Wagons’ new facility in Odisha will boost annual capacity from 20,000 to 100,000 forged wheelsets. Credit: Alexander56891/Shutterstock.

Jupiter Wagons’ specialised wheelset manufacturing arm Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory has secured a contract worth Rs2.55bn ($29.1m) from Braithwaite & Co for the supply of 9,140 wheelsets.

The contract elevates Jupiter’s total order book to Rs5.6bn ($64m).

Jupiter Wagons managing director Vivek Lohia said: “This order from Braithwaite & Co. underscores the trust in Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory’s manufacturing excellence and our ability to meet the evolving demands of India’s railway sector.

“With the rapid expansion of freight and passenger rail networks, there is a critical need for reliable, high-performance wheelsets produced domestically at scale.

“Our Odisha facility will be a game-changer in this space, ensuring India’s self-sufficiency in wheelset manufacturing while also positioning us as a global supplier.”

Jupiter Wagons is a provider of mobility solutions, offering a wide range of products, including freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles, and ISO marine containers.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jabalpur, and Aurangabad, with complete backward integration to its foundry operations.

Jupiter Wagons’ strategic plans include a revenue target of Rs6bn ($68.5bn) crore from its wheel business by the financial year 2026, nearly doubling its current figures.

To realise this ambition, Jupiter is undergoing a major expansion, with a new facility in Odisha set to increase annual capacity from 20,000 to 100,000 forged wheelsets.

This expansion, supported by a Rs25bn ($285.5m) crore investment, aligns with national goals to strengthen domestic manufacturing and curb import dependency.

The Odisha project is on track, with axle production slated to commence by December 2026 and the full wheel and axle production unit expected to be operational by December 2027.

This development is a strategic move to enhance India’s rail manufacturing capabilities and reduce the country’s reliance on imported railway components.