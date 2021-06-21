India’s DMRC launches tender for 288 standard gauge coaches

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in India has commenced the process to acquire driverless trains for three of the Metro’s Phase-IV project’s approved corridors.

The company has launched tenders for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, and personnel training for 288 standard gauge coaches.

These coaches will later be transformed into 48 six-coach trains that will operate on the three approved corridors.

According to the tender’s condition, the manufacturer would have to establish facilities either independently or with an Indian partner for making the coaches in the country.

The contractor is also expected to source majority of the materials and equipment from India.



DMRC has split the tender into two parts, notably Part A for 234 coaches and Part B for 54 coaches.

The first part’s coaches will run on the 28.9km Janakpuri West-RK Ashram and 12.5km Maujpur-Majlis Park corridors.

These corridors are the extensions of the Magenta (Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West) and Pink (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) Lines, respectively.

The coaches under Part B will operate on 20.2km Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor, which has been christened Silver Line.

The Silver Line tender will also cover complete coach maintenance services for up to 15 years.

The trains will support unattended train operation (UTO) operations, also known as driverless operations, by deploying communication-based train control signalling technology.

In December 2020, the DMRC commenced the operations of India’s first ever fully automated driverless train on the Magenta Line.

Earlier this year, DMRC received a $1.15bn (Rs83.9bn) loan for Metro’s Phase 4 expansion plan from the Japanese Government’s bilateral cooperation agency Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).