Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Indian Railways is planning to run more special trains as the government further relaxes Covid-19 related restrictions to revive the economy.

The move is aimed to help the stranded people reach their hometowns as regular train services continue to remain suspended in the country.

Indian Railways currently operate 230 Special Trains across several routes, including 30 Rajdhani type trains.

The plan to run more special trains, which will include inter-state and intra-state services, is currently being discussed with the state governments.

According to the news agency PTI, the official announcement will be made in a few days.



This comes days after the government decided to resume metro rail services in the cities. The metro rail operations are scheduled to restart in a graded manner from 7 September.

The step of reopening metro rail services was taken under the ‘Unlock 4.0’ plan that further lifted several restrictions which were in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, the government does not plan to resume normal passenger train operations and will continue to remain suspended until further notice.

It can be noted that India is currently the third-worst hit by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in terms of confirmed cases.

As of 2 September, the country has reported more than 3.7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases with the death toll exceeding 66,300 people.

The disease has infected more than 25 million and killed 857,000 people worldwide.