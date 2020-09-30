Indian Railways approves JSPL-produced rails for main track usage

Indian Railways has provided regular rail supplier status to Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) after a type of company-produced rails were tested fit for main track usage.

The move will enable JSPL to supply rails for ongoing and upcoming projects in the country.

According to the company, the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), which serves as a technical adviser and consultant to India’s Ministry of Railways, approved field performance of UIC 60kg, 880 Grade prime (Class-A) rails.

These rails are manufactured by JSPL at its Raigarh plant.

The Indian Railway Board has accepted the field performance test report of RDSO and concluded that the rails are suitable for usage.



JSPL managing director V R Sharma said: “It’s a landmark development towards India’s quest for AtmaNirbhar Bharat and it is a momentous occasion for our rail business.

“We are thankful to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Steel for encouraging domestic manufacturing of rails. We are thankful to the RDSO for field performance approval of UIC 60kg, 880 Grade prime (Class-A) rails of JSPL.”

RDSO previously approved the company’s 1080 grade head-hardened rails. JSPL has started supplying these rails for several metro rail projects in India.

JSPL’s portfolio also includes special rails, asymmetric rails, R260 and 1175HT grades for heavy load carrying wagon units of 75t a wagon.

Earlier this year, the company was contracted to deliver 2,308t of head-hardened rails to Kolkata Metro Rail (KMRC).