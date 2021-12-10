Indian Railways to execute $870.27m Bairabi–Sairang rail line project

The project is anticipated to be completed by March 2024. Credit: Jan Gemerle on Unsplash.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), one of Indian Railways’ 18 railway zones, has started work on the 51.38km-long Bhairabi – Sairang new railway line project in the state of Mizoram.

The project is expected to entail an investment of around $870.27m (Rs65.27bn), according to The Economic Times.

This new route will feature 55 major and 87 minor bridges and will end at Sairang, which is located near the capital of Mizoram Aizawl.

The line will encompass 11 road over bridges/road under bridges.

The project, which is anticipated to be completed by March 2024, will include 12.6km of tunnelling works, as well as the construction of four new stations.



Upon completion, this development is projected to support the economic growth of the entire Northeast region.

Bridges No 89, 115 and 196, which are among the most critical bridges under the Bhairabi – Sairang new railway line, will pass through dense and extreme terrain.

At a height of 101m, Bridge No 196 will be important for connecting station Sairang near Aizawl.

Separately, Indian Railways’ PSU RailTel Corporation secured a $28.09m (Rs2.11bn) contract for the deployment of an integrated tunnel communication system.

This solution will be installed along the Dharam-Banihal segment of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir rail link project.

The scope of the contract covers works on the design, delivery, trial and commissioning of the tunnel communication system, including emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio, as well as public announcement system in the tunnel environment.

Last month, Indian Railways commenced a project to construct the world’s tallest bridge pier in the state of Manipur at an estimated cost of $49.87m (Rs3.74bn).