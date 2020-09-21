The Indian Government has opened the Kosi rail mega-bridge in the state of Bihar to improve railway connectivity.

The bridge was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

The event was also virtually attended by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal.

Constructed at a cost of Rs5.16bn ($70.1m), the 1.9km Kosi rail mega-bridge will facilitate connectivity with the northeastern part of the state and has strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

A new rail service was also started to connect Supaul and Asanpur via the Kosi bridge, benefitting the people of Supaul, Araria and Saharsa districts.



Apart from the Kosi rail bridge, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated several other rail projects in Bihar, including a new electric locomotive shed at Barauni; a new railway bridge on the Kiul River and five railway electrification projects among others.

He said that the inaugurated projects with a combined value of Rs30bn ($407.63m) will strengthen Bihar’s rail network and bolster connectivity with neighbouring state West Bengal and overall Eastern India. The projects will also help create new jobs.

Prime Minister Modi also added that 90% of the rail network in Bihar has been electrified, with more than 3,000km of railways connected to power lines in the last six years.

The Indian government recently approved the Rs56.17bn ($764m) Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project.

The project will run from Palwal to Sonipat and help in improving regional connectivity and decongest the National Capital Region (NCR).