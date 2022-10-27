India to invest $793m on rail projects in Haryana

The funds are also allocated to construct the longest elevated railway track in Rohtak. Credit: Artur Pawlak from Pixabay.

The Indian Government has announced an investment of $793.5m (Rs65.2bn) for three rail projects in the state of Haryana.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundations for the projects in a programme at Faridabad, reported the Press Trust of India.

Around $683.5m (Rs56.18bn) will be used for the construction of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project.

The government will provide $71.7m (Rs.5.9bn) for the development of the rail coach refurbishment factory in Sonipat.

Furthermore, it will spend $38.3m (RS3.15bn) for the construction of the longest elevated railway track in Rohtak.

The home minister will also open the Haryana Police Residence Complex at Bhondsi, which entailed an investment of around $12.8m (Rs1.06bn).

According to the report, heavy vehicles will be barred from entering Faridabad on 27 and 28 October.

This May, the foundations were laid for the redevelopment of five railway stations in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari stations will be upgraded under the project with an investment of around $232m (Rs18bn).

In March 2021, the Indian Government unveiled plans to divest a 15% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to raise around $103m (Rs7.5bn).

In January 2003, RVNL was formed as a fully owned public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Indian Ministry of Railways.