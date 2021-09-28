ICF wins environmental services contract from BART

The contract encompasses an up to $140m multiyear option to spread the work through Phase 2. Credit: anncapictures from Pixabay.

Consulting and digital services provider ICF has secured a contract from the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) to deliver environmental services for the passenger rail network infrastructure expansion.

The new contract has a ceiling of $30m.

This expansion will be executed under the new LINK21 programme, which aims to improve the passenger rail network serving the 21-county Northern California Megaregion.

Link21 is expected to offer ‘a more efficient, affordable, and sustainable passenger rail network’.

This programme is sponsored by BART and Capitol Corridor, and supported by the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) and other partners.



For the implementation of the project’s Phase 1 from 2022-2024, ICF has established a team of 25 partners, including 13 disadvantaged business entities.

Phase one of the project will cover environmental strategy, resource inventory, programme development, constraints and opportunities assessment, and alternatives evaluation.

The contract also encompasses an up to $140m multiyear option to spread the work through Phase 2.

The second phase will cover the environmental review and permitting phase of project implementation.

ICF senior vice-president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead Anne Choate said: “The LINK21 project is a massive undertaking and, once developed, will be the largest sustainable passenger rail expansion in BART’s history.

“The improved transit system will have tremendous benefit to the San Francisco Bay region, providing additional ridership options and advancing equity for the megaregion’s citizens.”

ICF claims to back “transportation and infrastructure projects that promote sustainable travel and goods movement, improve safety, reduce emissions, optimise existing systems, and empower users with real-time information to make informed choices”.

The Bechtel-Mott McDonald joint venture (JV) has completed the construction of two new stations on the Silicon Valley extension of Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) in the US.

In June 2020, a Bechtel-Mott McDonald joint venture (JV) completed the construction of two new stations on the Silicon Valley extension of BART in the US.