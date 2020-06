Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Bechtel-Mott McDonald joint venture (JV) has completed the construction of two new stations on the Silicon Valley extension of Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) in the US.

The Milpitas and Berryessa/North San Jose stations are a part of the Phase One of Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority’s (VTA) BART Silicon Valley Extension Program.

These new stations offer rail connections to San Clara County passengers to San Francisco.

The ten-mile extension is laid along the previous railroad commencing the BART Warm Springs Station to northern San Jose.

The extension features intermodal connections upgrades for local transit systems and an expansion of the current BART Hayward Yard that is used for maintenance.



Bechtel project manager Jorge Martinez said: “VTA’s Program is providing many commuters with a new option for their travel to and from San Jose.

“Given Bechtel’s 122-year history in northern California, it’s a privilege to continue being part of the region’s rail development.”

The BART extension project studies commenced more than 30 years ago and the VTA implemented the programme in 2002.

Bechtel-Mott McDonald integrated with VTA in 2004. The team has been associated with the project since its conceptualisation to revenue service.

VTA deputy project director Krishna Davey said: “The integrated approach we used to complete this job allowed us to combine both VTA and Bechtel’s strengths and execution experience.

“Our team, and the strong public and political support to bring BART to San Jose, has enabled us to get to this point of servicing our community.”

In August last year, the US Department of Transportation has allocated $125m for the BART Silicon Valley Phase II project to the Santa Clara VTA.