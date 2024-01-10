Three more of the 17 Hyundai Rotem locomotives on order have arrived in Tanzania’s capital Dar-es-Salaam. They will now be tested by the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) before being put to use on the country’s new East-West line.
Four Hyundai Rotem locomotives have now been delivered to Tanzania, along with 56 of 59 passenger cars built by Sung Shin Rolling Stock Technology (SSRST) in South Korea.
Of the three coaches to be delivered, one is reported to be a “Presidential” rail car for the Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan.
But the majority of the cars and locomotives delivered (and on order) will be used on the new standard gauge line between Dar-es-Salaam on the Indian Ocean coastline and Morogoro, located in the mountainous interior. If all current plans go ahead, the line will stretch north to the border with Rwanda.
TRC had previously taken delivery of 30 double-decker passenger coaches, bought from German regional rail operator DB Regio.
A further 10 EMUs are on order from Hyundai Rotem.
“The first set will be received in March, 2 sets will be received in May, June 2 sets, July 2 sets, September 2 sets and the last set will be received in October 2024. Each of the trains will have the capacity to carry 640 people,” said acting director general of TRC, Machibya Shiwa.