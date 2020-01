Hyderabad Metro Rail received safety certification Line-II of the metro from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited managing director KVB Reddy, along with other senior officials, carried out the inspection.

This certification paves the way for beginning passenger services on the final corridor of phase one of the metro project in Hyderabad.

The 11km corridor has nine stations and would take 16mins from one end to the other, as compared to 45mins via road. The trial runs of the corridor started on 25 November last year.

The metro line will stop at JBS-Parade grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC X Roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Sultan Bazar and MGBS.



Telangana State Government will set the date of inauguration soon.

In 2017, the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 30km rail line comprises a total of 24 stations across two lines, stretching from Miyapur to Nagole.

In 2018, concession-holder Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Metro Rail opened a new section of Hyderabad Metro.

A part of Corridor 1, Miyapur to LB Nagar (Red Line), the newly opened stretch comprises 16 stations and runs between Ameerpet and LB Nagar.

In March, the 10km rail line from Ameerpet to Hitech city was inaugurated. The 1.5km stretch of line from Hitech city to Raidurg was opened in November.