HS2 launches tender for Interchange Station construction contract

HS2 has launched a tender seeking a construction contractor to build Interchange Station at the heart of the new high-speed rail network in the UK.

Bidders are asked to put themselves forward for the $450.11m (£370m) Interchange Station construction contract.

During the peak construction work, the contract is expected to generate around 1000 job opportunities.

HS2 said that the station will be among the ‘best-connected stations’ on its network in the Midlands.

Urban Growth Company is currently executing growth-oriented developments around the site.



In a statement, HS2 said: “These will form part of the UK Central Hub area plans for 70,000 jobs, 5,000 new homes and 650,000m² of commercial space, generating $7.54bn (£6.2bn) GVA per year and bringing 1.3 million people to within a 45-minute public transport commute of the station.”

The Interchange Station has become the first railway station to obtain the BREEAM Outstanding certification during the design stage internationally.

This certification acts as a measure of sustainability for new and renovated infrastructure.

The station features eco-friendly solutions and energy-efficient technology such as air source heat pumps and LED lighting.

Other features that will be incorporated will help in increasing natural daylight and ventilation, as well as reduce CO₂ emissions.

The roof of the station will be designed to capture and reuse rainwater.

While the tender shortlist for the contract will be declared later this year, the contract is expected to be awarded next year.

HS2 stations director Matthew Botelle said: “The start of the search for our construction contractor is a significant step in the journey to build HS2’s Interchange Station in the Midlands.

“We’ve worked closely with our multi-disciplinary design team Arup to design the station to be net-zero in operation, which is a key part of our strategy to reduce carbon and build the most sustainable railway in the world.”

The site where the station will be built covers an area of 150ha.

The work has so far involved the construction of modular bridges over the M42 and A446, along with the renovation of the area’s road network for improving access to the new station.

Once built, around five trains per hour will operate through this new station in both directions.

Last month, the joint venture of Mace and Dragados secured a contract to build HS2’s Birmingham Curzon Street station.