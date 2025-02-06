MPB Structures, a civil engineering specialist based in Birmingham, UK, has been selected to construct the substructure foundations for High Speed Two’s (HS2) Curzon Street Station by Mace Dragados Joint Venture.
The company is set to commence construction on the substructure of the station in 2025.
Curzon Street Station is expected to become the main hub within the UK’s high-speed rail network, enhancing connectivity in Birmingham’s Eastside and Digbeth areas.
The station will offer seamless integration with local transport services, including buses and the Midland Metro tram line.
The contract follows an extensive piling operation being undertaken by Keltbray, which is set to install 2,000 concrete piles to support the station’s foundations.
Around 140 personnel from MPB will begin working on-site, tasked with the complex construction of the station’s substructure.
This phase includes the excavation of 65,000m³ of earth and the use of approximately 17,000m³ of concrete to set 417 pile caps, along with the integration of over 4,700 tonnes of reinforcing steel for the station’s ground beams.
The MPB team will also be responsible for waterproofing the new concrete structures, establishing the station’s drainage network, and constructing attenuation tanks for rainwater storage, which will be recycled within the operational station.
MPB Structures board director and business owner Patrick Boyle said: “We are delighted to have secured this prestigious contract on the Curzon Street Station build.
“Our business has a long and rich history of successfully delivering major projects for key clients across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.”
The next phase of contracts, to be awarded in the coming months, will focus on the station’s superstructure, including the floor slab, lift shafts, stairs, and columns to support the viaducts for incoming trains.
Subsequent contracts will cover the station’s facade, walls, and glazing, with the design set to be finalised over the next year.
The station’s design focusing on details such as the roof and internal fit-out will be finalised next year.
The development plans also include the creation of new public spaces, featuring two squares and a promenade.
In 2021, Mace and Dragados’ joint venture won the £570m ($805.43m) contract to build HS2’s Birmingham Curzon Street Station in the UK.