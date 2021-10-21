HS2 shortlists bidders for execution of Phase IIa section

After securing the $690.20m contract, the successful bidder, in partnership with HS2, will work on the design and delivery of the 57.93km Phase 2a route. Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

The UK’s HS2 has prepared a shortlist of bidders to work as the Phase IIa Design and Delivery Partner (DDP) for the new segment of the country’s high speed rail network.

This section will pass from the West Midlands to Crewe.

Shortlisted bidders for the $690.20m (£500m) contract include Jacobs UK, 2 Connect JV – Aecom Limited / Costain Integrated Services, and AMS JV – Atkins / Mace Consult / Systra.

The successful bidder will work on the design and delivery of the 57.93km Phase IIa route in partnership with HS2.

This will encompass management and cooperation of contracts for implementing the railway’s design and construction, covering two tunnels, 65 bridges, 17 viaducts, and track along the route.



The project is expected to provide opportunities for businesses and employment, extending the benefits of work completed in Phase One.

HS2, through the execution of this latest segment of the network, recently increased the total jobs supported by the project to over 20,000.

HS2 procurement and supply chain director Andrew Cubitt said: “The Phase IIa section of HS2 is a major investment in the region’s future low carbon transport infrastructure that will provide an essential link between the West Midlands and northern England.

“This latest procurement will facilitate the benefits HS2 is set to bring to the region, before any trains have even started running, helping the UK to build back better from the pandemic.”

The preferred bidder is expected to be declared next summer.

Last month, HS2 shortlisted three bidders for a contract to build an interchange station at the centre of the country’s new high speed rail network in Solihull.