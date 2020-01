Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway (MTR) has increased the infection preventive measures at the railway stations and train compartments to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The virus appeared in Wuhan, China, in December and has killed 81 people and infected around 3,000 others so far.

Crews at the railway stations will carry-out cleaning and disinfection procedures every two hours.

They will clean escalators, lifts, ticket issuing machines and other locations visited by passengers.



MTR will also increase the frequency of fresh air intake for better air ventilation at the stations.

Cleaning crews covered the Hong Kong West Kowloon (WEK), Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau, Hung Hom and Hong Kong Airport stations as part of the drive.

MTR intends to increase the frequency of replacing the air-conditioners filters at 93 MTR stations.

The authorities have advised railway staff, security, cleaning teams and contractors to use surgical masks while working. Staff must also check their temperature before coming to work.

Airport Rail Link operators in Bangkok have also begun alcohol spraying in the railway stations. They are also disinfecting ticket sales booths, toilets and station platforms, according to Pattaya Mail.

In a bid to limit the spread of the virus, aerospace industry disinfection systems provider Dimer UVC Innovations offered its germ-killing robot to assist airlines.

China has enforced transport restrictions in different cities, including Wuhan, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.