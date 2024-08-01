Hitachi Rail rolling stock is a popular high-speed choice in Europe. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

Japanese multinational railway manufacturer Hitachi Rail, which provides rolling stock to global rail operators and recently acquired the Thales GTS signalling business, has chosen ROBOZE solutions for “industrial 3D printing” at its factories in Italy and the US.

The product, called Argo 500, will be used to make spare parts for Hitachi rolling stock from reinforced carbon fibre and resin.

The Italian firm, headquartered in southern coastal city Bari, said the solution would bring added speed and efficiency to Hitachi Rail’s spares production.

“With the implementation of the ARGO 500 solution, Hitachi Rail can now replace traditionally machined metal parts, significantly reducing costs and delivery times,” it explained.

The contract also includes repair and maintenance in the US and Italy.

Hitachi Rail has an existing facility in Naples, Italy, and said it plans to open a new site in Maryland, US imminently.

“The $70m factory, which is set to deliver the new fleet of 8000-series railcars for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority as its first order, will draw on the wider Hitachi Group’s technological expertise to be its most advanced digital site. By partnering with ROBOZE, Hitachi Rail will be able to harness its advanced 3D printing solution to produce prototypes and railway spare parts,” Hitachi Rail said.

“Our partnership with ROBOZE underlines our commitment to delivering advanced, high-quality manufacturing for our customers. The partnership will enable us to harness 3D printing to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs for producing prototypes and railway spare parts,” said Luca D’Aquila, COO Hitachi Rail Group and CEO Hitachi Rail Italy.

“This additive solution will be used at our Naples site and our new digital factory in Washington County, Maryland. allowing us to respond effectively to our customers’ needs.”