Hitachi, Hyperloop TT complete trial of cloud-based signalling system

The hyperloop capsule will be tested using digital signalling software in the cloud. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (Hyperloop TT) have concluded proof of concept for a cloud-based European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) signalling system for the latter’s capsules.

The companies have created a digital simulator at Hitachi Rail’s Naples site in Italy.

This will facilitate the integrated trial of traffic management, signalling besides the hyperloop system’s certain physical safety needs.

Currently, the partnership is engaged in the development of an interface with Hyperloop TT’s simulators for functional integration.

The technology is anticipated to increase flexibility in installation, boost sustainability and reduce expenses related to maintenance through the replacement of complex physical equipment with cloud-based solution.

This simulator will also enable HyperloopTT to automate repetitive tasks, in addition to identifying and managing potential disruptions.

Next, the partnership will focus on the digital integration of the signalling infrastructure and the cloud-based model for the physical capsules.

Hitachi Rail innovation chief director Leonardo Impagliazzo said: “Hitachi Rail is committed to pioneering new digital mobility technologies. Our digital signalling technology is used in the USA & Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia to help safely move millions of passengers every day.

“This partnership allows us to evolve our best-in-class signalling and automation systems and to customise it for HyperloopTT’s super high-speed transport.”

In December 2020, Hitachi Rail signed a technology alliance with Hyperloop TT for the integration of its signalling technology ERTMS with hyperloop’s capsule travelling system.

This year in March, Hitachi Rail announced the construction of its new railcar facility in Maryland, US.