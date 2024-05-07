US railroad company Gulf & Atlantic Railways has taken on the Pinsly Railroad Company name following its acquisition of the business in October 2023, its second rebrand in just over a year.
The Florida-based company, originally known as RailUSA when it was founded in 2018 before changing to Gulf & Atlantic in 2023, acquired the Pioneer Valley Railroad company last year, the last short line company owned by Pinsly, and will now take on the name of the historic holding company.
While operations at Pioneer Valley and the new Pinsly’s five other short line railroads are not expected to change, CEO Ryan Ratledge said: “It is under this iconic name that we are excited to run and grow our portfolio of railroad, warehousing, transloading, and trucking businesses.
“Our team is committed to continuing the admirable Pinsly track record for safety and service.”
The Pinsly name is one of the oldest in the US’ short line railroad industry having operated and acquired various railroads since 1938 but had sold off most of its subsidiaries in 2014 and 2019, leaving Pioneer Valley as its sole railroad before it was sold to G&A.
The new Pinsly brand will now cover Pioneer Valley as well as Grenada Railroad in Mississippi, Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad in the Florida panhandle, and Chesapeake and Indiana Railroad, Vermilion Valley Railroad, and Camp Chase Railway in the Midwest.
As well as continuing under the leadership of Ratledge, the company will also stay in its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.