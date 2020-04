South Korean firm GS Engineering and Construction (GS Engineering) has secured an S$639.5m contract to build an integrated train testing centre (ITTC) in Singapore.

The contract was awarded by the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) through a competitive tender process.

Located at the former Raffles Country Club site covering around 50ha, the ITTC will be equipped to carry out integrated systems testing for new and existing MRT lines without impacting passenger services.

The facility will help in creating additional time for maintenance and refurbishment of existing lines.

Overall, the centre will feature around 11km of test tracks, an operations control centre, testing equipment and supporting systems.



It will also have a rolling stock workshop, stabling tracks and maintenance tracks to revamp existing trains.

The ITTC will also help in assessing new railway infrastructure, as well as developing and testing new technologies before their rollout.

Additionally, the rail workers will also receive first-hand understanding and training of new rail systems at the site.

The ITTC is expected to open in multiple phases starting from the end of 2022. The whole facility is expected to become operational by the end of 2024.

In February, LTA announced plans to build simulation facilities for all railway lines that will help the operator to run simulation scenarios and test signalling software enhancements before its rollout.

GS Engineering has been associated with several rail projects in Singapore including building the Downtown Line’s Gali Batu depot, Fort Canning station and Thomson-East Coast Line’s Woodlands station among others.

The company is currently developing the East Coast Integrated 4-in-1 Depot.