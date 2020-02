Greater Anglia has secured Access for All funding for schemes to improve access for Needham Market and Bury St Edmunds railway stations in Suffolk, UK.

The development comes after the company submitted its proposals for the UK Government funding programme in December 2019 to help improve access at the two stations.

The application was part of a partnership approach between Greater Anglia, Suffolk County Council, Mid Suffolk District Council and the Needham Market Group.

Greater Anglia will use the financing to improve access to platform two at Needham Market station.

The funds will also be used to build a new accessible entrance on the north side of Bury St Edmunds station. This will connect the newly built car park with the station concourse.



Greater Anglia asset management director Simone Bailey said: “We are absolutely delighted to hear that our proactive funding bids for Bury St Edmunds and Needham Market stations have been successful, enabling us to make rail travel more accessible at these stations.

“Along with the enhanced accessibility features of our new fleet of trains, this funding means that we are really starting to transform rail travel for people with disabilities and other accessibility needs, making it much easier for them to travel.”

Greater Anglia has also secured funds to build a new passenger lift at Colchester station in Essex.

The lift will connect the platforms and subway to the main booking hall and car park. It can be used by disabled passengers who are currently using a stairway fitted with a wheelchair stairlift to access the platforms.

With the new lift, Colchester station will become completely step-free, benefiting an estimated 52,000 people every year who require lift facilities due to restricted mobility.