The new trains can form four, five, or six-car sets, serving Exeter St Davids to Penzance, plus Barnstaple and Okehampton routes. Credit: FirstGroup.

UK-based train operating company Great Western Railway (GWR) has announced the introduction of 26 Class 175 trains to its fleet, aiming to enhance punctuality across its network.

This move is part of GWR’s strategy to modernise its regional and suburban services and align with decarbonisation efforts.

The fleet, comprising ten two-car and 16 three-car trains, is scheduled to commence operations in Devon and Cornwall later this year.

The first stage of this plan will see the replacement of older, less efficient diesel trains with these newer models.

By the end of the following year, all trains are expected to be fully operational.

Peninsula Rail Taskforce chair and councillor Andrea Davis said: “Rail services are a big part of our climate change and economic development offer, and we have been campaigning for extra rolling stock for some time.

“It is also great to hear that the additional trains will mean improvements to services elsewhere across the GWR network, but I am especially delighted with the news for Devon and Cornwall.”

The new trains can be connected to form four, five, or six-car formations, primarily serving the line between Exeter St Davids and Penzance, including routes to Barnstaple and Okehampton.

Before launch, GWR will train staff and prepare Laira depot for train maintenance.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “The benefits of these trains will be felt by customers across the whole of the GWR network. With more trains we will have more scope to increase resilience where it is needed most, delivering the reliability our communities deserve and need.

“They are a fantastic addition to our fleet and will provide a welcome boost as we seek to rejuvenate our regional and suburban services.”

In February 2024, GWR announced the trialling of UK’s first FastCharge battery technology, using a 2,400kW system to recharge trains in 3.5 minutes, supporting its goal to phase out diesel-only traction by 2040.