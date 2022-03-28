Govia given contract extension for Thameslink Railway network

The UK Department for Transport awarded the contract for the Thameslink Railway network. Credit: Go Ahead.

UK-based transport company Govia has secured a contract extension from the UK Department for Transport (DfT) to maintain and operate the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) network.

The three-year national rail contract was awarded for the continuous operation of the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern rail services between 1 April this year and 1 April 2025.

Govia also has the option to extend the contract for another three years.

The company is a joint venture of Keolis and Go-Ahead Group.

GTR is said to be the UK’s largest rail network, measuring 1,300km in track length.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the network supported 340 million passenger journeys a year.

The GTR franchise operates 516 train sets and manages 235 stations in London and England’s south-east region, employing 7,400 people in total.

Go-Ahead CEO Christian Schreyer said: “Under this new contract, we will build on our achievements in enhancing performance in recent years.

“We will be working closely and collaboratively with DfT, National Rail and other partners to run the most reliable service possible, and we will be putting passengers’ interests first.”

Under the contract, Govia will secure a fixed management fee of £8.8m a year, as well as an additional performance fee of up to £22.9m a year.

The company is estimated to receive a maximum annual fee of £31.7m based on the fulfilment of certain performance targets.

Keolis UK CEO Alistair Gordon said: “We are particularly heartened by the commitment of an ambitious green agenda and strengthening the business’ passenger-centred approach during the contract.

“We’re proud to be playing our part in the future of Britain’s railways.”

Earlier this month, Keolis won a contract extension for the Hyderabad automated metro system in Telangana, India.

The contract extension will allow the company to maintain and operate the metro for a further three years from 29 November.