A goods train in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, in India ran over migrant workers who were sleeping on the tracks, claiming 15 lives and injuring five others.

The accident occurred at around 5:15am local time (GMT+5:30) on 8 May 2020. The migrant workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh state.

South Central Railway chief public relations officer said that the empty rake of a goods train ran over the workers. The Police and RPF were on the scene of the accident to assess the condition.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.”

The Indian Ministry of Railways has launched an inquiry regarding the accident.



Many migrant labourers were displaced due to the lockdown that was imposed since 25 March by the Indian Government to limit the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.

Last week, Indian Ministry of Railways suspended passenger railway operations until 17 May due to the pandemic.

Do you see impact on recruitment in your company due to COVID-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Passenger trains were suspended since 22 March that left many people in other states with no food and shelter due to the halt of day-to-day work.

The Ministry of Railways has, however,also announced that it will operate Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other people to reach their homes.

https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/rail-accident-on-aurangabad-nanded-route-15-people-feared-dead-in-train-accident/588719

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1258597915536179201