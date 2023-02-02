STATCOM localisation, Folkestone, UK. Credit: Getlink.

Getlink has commissioned a high-voltage grid solution, supplied by GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business, on the Channel Tunnel.

Claimed to be the longest undersea tunnel in the world, Channel Tunnel is a 50.46km (31.35 mi) underwater railway tunnel that links Folkestone with Coquelles beneath the English Channel at the Strait of Dover.

Through fast voltage support, GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) will help Eurotunnel operate up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel.

Eurotunnel, which is the mostly used rolling motorway in the world, focused on enhancing its network’s power and stability to maintain constant traffic flow and meet peak demand when multiple trains operate simultaneously.

Developed by GE and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in partnership with Eurostar, the STATCOM solution is expected to enable voltage stability, grid resilience, and improved power transfer capability.

The STATCOM solution is said to double the reactive compensation power flow besides improving stability even during peak periods, helping optimise regularity of the freight and passenger shuttle service.

Furthermore, the STATCOM technology is anticipated to help Channel Tunnel infrastructure remain in place for the long term, stated GE.

Eurotunnel engineering and projects director Nicolas Brossier said: “Faithful to its pioneering spirit, the Channel Tunnel welcomes the world’s largest and most powerful STATCOM solution in a railway environment.

“This state-of-the-art technological system reinforces the reliability and capacity of our infrastructure and ensures optimal operational performance for our customers.”