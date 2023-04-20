Environmental responsibility will also increase the use of rail as a popular mode of transport. Credit: Pixabay.

Getlink, formerly Groupe Eurotunnel, has announced revenue of €506.9m for Q1 2023. This is a 126% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Eurotunnel Shuttle revenue was €154.2m (an increase of 14%), Railway Network revenue increased by 60% to €81.1m, Europorte revenue increased by 5% to €34.7m and ElecLink revenue was revealed to be €231.1m.

Yann Leriche, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “These strong revenue figures from across the Group’s activities in the first quarter confirm the growing attraction of our simple and low carbon solutions.

“The Shuttle traffic figures, the performance of the ElecLink business and Europorte’s growth are the fruits of the daily commitment by our teams to provide excellent quality services to our customers.”

In terms of Eurotunnel, Le Shuttle’s passenger traffic grew by 31%, carrying over 387,000 vehicles in Q1 2023.

The Railway Network saw Eurostar traffic rebound as 2,205,770 passengers were transported, a 121% increase.

Success can also be attributed to the deployment of Statcom technology, a static synchronous compensator connected to an electrical railway traction system, which allows up to 16 latest generation trains to run at the same time through the Tunnel.

As a result, there is an overall capacity of 1,000 trains per day passing through the tunnel.

Europorte’s success can partly be attributed to its growth in Germany and Belgium with the extension of the Flex Express network. This increased train frequency and supported the opening of a Europorte hub in Luisenthal, Germany.

Environmental responsibility will also increase the use of rail as a popular mode of transport. Getlink has strengthened its climate ambitions and aims to reduce carbon emissions by 54% by 2030, following a 30% reduction by 2025.

Getlink signed an agreement with the InVivo group to provide for the Soufflet malteries trains which use Oleo100 biofuel. This development reduces carbon emissions by 1,300 tonnes each year.