GB Railfreight, Porterbrook team up on sustainable rail freight

UK-based rail freight company GB Railfreight (GBRf) has collaborated with rolling stock provider Porterbrook to build 50 new Greenbrier wagons.

The deal is said to demonstrate a revived commitment from both firms to develop sustainable freight transport to accommodate growth in the industry.

GB Railfreight asset director David Golding said: “By partnering with Porterbrook, the new rolling stock marks our commitment to supporting sustainability in the construction sector.

“As we look towards the future, this investment will help meet growing demand for rail freight services, whilst playing a key role in the delivery of government’s net zero targets.”

According to IPEX’s recent research, intermodal rail freight is estimated to increase by more than 10% between 2022 and 2034.

Commissioned by Porterbrook, the research on the UK market also projected a rise of up to 35% in construction sector traffic during this period.

By supporting a modal shift in the transportation of goods from road to rail, the alliance between GB Railfreight, Porterbrook and Greenbrier will also bolster the government’s transport decarbonisation plans.

Porterbrook freight head Mark Wyborn said: “Today’s announcement strengthens Porterbrook’s long-term commitment to investing in rail freight and the tangible benefits this will bring not only to the economy, but to the UK’s green recovery.”

Last year, GBRf extended its contract with GRS Rail Services for operating services from the Peak District to terminals at Wellingborough, Northampton, Luton and Peterborough, and for the redevelopment of Wellingborough Aggregates Depot.

