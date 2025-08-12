The Frauscher management team, along with guests from Indian Railways and the industry, took part in the groundbreaking at the construction site in Mysore. Credit: Frauscher Sensor Technology Group.

Frauscher Sensor Technology India has commenced the construction of a new global manufacturing hub in Mysore, Karnataka.

This development is said to highlight the company’s commitment to the modernisation of India’s railway sector and the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

This facility will complement the company’s existing manufacturing operations in Austria and is anticipated to be completed by October 2026.

The new manufacturing hub will cover an area of 155,000ft² and is specifically designed to enhance sensor and board production while fostering technological “innovation” and creating regional employment opportunities.

It will feature two levels, with production activities located on the ground floor, while the first floor will accommodate office space, a research and development hub, and two specialised centres of excellence, including the Frauscher Training Centre and the Frauscher Experience Centre.

The Frauscher Training Centre will serve as a dedicated venue for external training programmes, allowing railway professionals, partners, and customers to gain practical experience with Frauscher solutions and partner on real-world operational challenges.

The Frauscher Experience Centre will showcase the company’s advanced solutions, providing visitors with an in-depth understanding of the technology and its practical applications in the real world.

Furthermore, the localised R&D hub aims to deliver customised product innovations tailored for the Indian Railways.

This initiative is said to further enhance Frauscher’s role as a dependable partner in the railway sector, with the ability to serve markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other emerging global regions from India.

Frauscher Sensor Technology India managing director Akhilesh Yadav said: “This new facility marks a significant step in our long-term strategy to support India’s evolving rail ecosystem as well as markets beyond.

“It strengthens our ability to deliver at scale, drive local innovation, and respond faster to market needs.

“Our mission is clear: put operators in control, enhance network safety and efficiency, and build systems that are ready for the future of the Indian railway network.”

The Mysore facility will incorporate sustainability features such as 100% wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge through percolation pits.

Additionally, rooftop solar panels will be installed to generate clean energy for the site.

In July 2025, Wabtec finalised an agreement to acquire Frauscher Sensor Technology Group for €675m ($794.6m) in cash.

This acquisition is intended to enhance Wabtec’s Digital Intelligence business by incorporating Frauscher’s railway signalling technologies.

