France unveils new Grand Paris Express metro design

France has unveiled the design of the future metro trains for lines 15, 16 and 17 of Grand Paris Express, a group of under construction rapid transit lines in the Île-de-France region.

The new design was unveiled by officials of Île-de-France Mobilités, Société du Grand Paris and Alstom at the inauguration of an exhibition where people can see a model of the future metro system.

Alstom will supply driverless automatic metros based on its Metropolis range for Lines 15, 16 and 17.

Each of these metros will be capable of carrying around 500 passengers in the three-car configuration and 1,000 passengers in the six-car version.

The trains will be designed to operate at a commercial speed of around 55-65 km/h with peak speeds of up to 110 km/h.



Île-de-France Mobilités president Valérie Pécresse said: “Île-de-France Mobilités has made very specific requests for metros on the new Île-de-France region metro line (15, 16, 17): passenger comfort, including air conditioning, a peaceful atmosphere, clear, accessible information, and optimal safety.

“This initial 1:1-scale model in the colours of Île-de-France Mobilités gives a stunning idea of the new metros that will be delivered by Alstom following monumental works by the Société du Grand Paris. I am certain that if their technical performance is as successful as their design, Île-de-France region passengers will be especially proud of their metro.”

The metro trains will be equipped with air conditioning and heating systems to ensure comfortable journeys in all seasons.

The vehicles will be more than 98% recyclable and will feature LED lighting and 100% electric service braking to optimise energy usage.

In addition, the metro car interior will exhibit a transversal layout (solo seats and face-to-face duos) and a longitudinal layout (bench-style) to ensure smooth on-board accessibility.

Overall, the rolling stock project, financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, will support around 1,150 jobs within the French rail industry.