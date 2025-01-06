The Foothill Gold Line light rail extension in California, from Glendora to Pomona, has achieved substantial completion, meeting its deadline and budgetary constraints.
The $1.5bn project, managed by the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, was executed by the Kiewit-Parsons Joint Venture over a five-year period.
In December 2017, the Construction Authority began work on the light-rail extension project from Glendora to Montclair, starting at Citrus College in Glendora, Los Angeles.
The project commenced major construction in July 2020, following a design phase that began with the contract’s execution in October 2019.
Major work on the 9.1-mile light rail project was announced with a Track Completion Ceremony, in June 2023.
The design-build contract, valued at $906.5m, encompassed the construction of four new light rail stations, multi-modal parking facilities, and the light rail system.
This included track, power, train control, communications, and safety equipment. The project also involved relocating nine miles of freight track and constructing 19 bridges, 21 at-grade street crossings, and ten miles of sound and retaining walls.
With this achievement, the extension is prepared for handover to Metro for final testing and preparations.
This includes operator training, emergency response planning, and securing final approvals. Metro will announce it following the completion of these tasks.
Construction Authority CEO Habib Balian said: “Reaching substantial completion is an important achievement for the entire team at the Construction Authority, Metro, our contractors and our corridor cities.
“We are proud to be the first light rail project funded by Measure M to have broken ground and to now be completed, and we look forward to handing the project over to Metro as they prepare to put the extension on-line later this year.”
Funding for the Foothill Gold Line came primarily from Los Angeles County’s Measure M half-cent sales tax, supplemented by residual funds from Measure R and a $300m grant from CalSTA’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program in 2018.
A portion of the grant is earmarked for the final segment from Pomona to Montclair.
Additionally, a $650,000 grant from CalRecycle facilitated the recycling of approximately 548,200 tires for noise reduction along the corridor.