British high-speed rail operator Eurostar is set to introduce a direct rail link between London in the UK to Amsterdam in the Netherlands from 30 April.

Eurostar initially launched the route in 2018. However, passengers entering the UK had to change trains in Brussels, Belgium, to undergo security screening and passport checks.

The UK government is currently working with the governments of France, Belgium and the Netherlands to conduct passport checks at juxtaposed border controls.

Eurostar has also scheduled a Rotterdam to London service to start from 18 May.

During the arrival of the preview service to London St Pancras from Amsterdam, CEO Mike Cooper said: “Our services from the UK to the Netherlands have proved very popular with over half a million travellers since launch.



“Our fully direct service marks an exciting advance for high-speed rail and provides consumers with a comfortable, environmentally friendly alternative to the airlines on one of Europe’s busiest leisure and business routes.”

This rail service expects to have environmental benefits. Eurostar trains reportedly generate 80-90% lower emissions compared to flights to the same cities.

Eurostar served around half a million passengers on the new services when it first launched the services.

The UK Government expects the number of passengers using this rail service to increase significantly.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said: “We’re continuing to invest in modern, efficient transport links with the continent so our businesses and tourism industry can flourish.

“The days of passengers being forced to decamp from the train at Brussels to file through passport control will soon be over, as we look forward to direct, return, high-speed services to Amsterdam and beyond.”

Last year, French rail firm SNCF, SNCB and Patina Rail proposed the merger of Eurostar and Thalys under a project dubbed Green Speed.