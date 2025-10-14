The funding opportunity targets R&I projects aimed at managing the European rail network. Credit: HJBC/Shutterstock

Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking has opened its 2025-02 call for proposals and is inviting applications from companies that meet the eligibility requirements under Horizon Europe.

The goal is to enable the implementation of new operational and technological solutions in Europe’s rail sector, the partnership organisation explained.

The call marks the second group of Flagship Projects. It focuses on several areas: management of the European rail network, automation and digitalisation of rail operations, development of sustainable and resilient systems, integration of rail freight into the supply chain, and the improvement of regional and local railway lines.

Proposals are also sought in areas including rail industry 5.0 and innovation in climate finance, with ongoing support allocated for research talent development through PhD programmes.

The available EU funding is €148.2m ($173.4m), with the total value of the expected research and innovation projects estimated at €245m ($286.6m).

The call, which closes on 11 February 2026, is set within the framework of the Europe’s Rail Amended Work Programme for 2025-2026.

It follows previous EU-Rail Flagship Projects and aims to advance projects to higher levels of technology readiness.

European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas said: “The launch of this major call for proposals from EU-Rail is a decisive step for the future of European rail.

“Through Flagship Projects, EU-Rail will take innovations from the lab to the tracks, making rail more digital, more sustainable and more reliable for passengers and freight. This initiative also strengthens Europe’s competitiveness by accelerating the deployment of interoperable solutions across the Single Market. Open to all innovators, including SMEs, universities, and start-ups, the call encourages strong partnerships and practical solutions that deliver impact quickly and at scale.”

Through this call, Europe’s Rail seeks to support the objectives of the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy.

It also aims to prepare for the next period of EU programming and to address current challenges in the rail sector.

The System Pillar approach will continue to inform systems harmonisation efforts toward a unified European Rail Area under guidance from the European Commission.

Details about the proposal requirements and application procedures were presented during an online Info Day.

The session has covered the legal and financial aspects of submissions, provided networking opportunities, and allowed participants to address queries directly to EU-Rail representatives.

In addition, an online networking platform will be available until the submission deadline. This platform serves as a resource for stakeholders to find partners, schedule virtual meetings, and establish consortia.

Europe’s Rail JU executive director Giorgio Travaini said: “Our R&I programme is unique, bringing together the research community, SMEs, operators, infrastructure managers and suppliers around the same goal: making rail the everyday mobility choice.”

Europe’s Rail notes that geographical diversity, gender balance, equity creation, synergies and openness are key considerations across all funded activities.

In June 2023, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between RailNetEurope (RNE) and Europe’s Rail JU during Rail Transport Day in Stockholm, under the Swedish presidency of the EU.

Established in 2004, RNE aims to address challenges in the international rail sector and support compliance with the European legal framework.

