Egis Rail signs contract for Belgrade’s second metro line

French company Egis Rail has signed an agreement with the Belgrade city government to design the second metro line in the Serbian capital.

After completing the environmental impact assessment study, the company will work on the feasibility of the project and draft a preliminary design for the second metro line.

This line will stretch for 21km and feature 23 stations.

It will link Zemun, a northwestern suburb of Belgrade, to the Mirijevo neighbourhood through the New Belgrade urban municipality.

Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic said that the deadline for the completion of the contract is 25 months, so that the construction of the second line can begin in 2023 and finish in 2030.



“The beginning of the construction of the first line of the Belgrade metro is planned for November this year, and the end in 2028,” Vesic stated.

In January this year, the Serbian Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alstom and Egis Rail, as well as PowerChina for the construction of the Belgrade metro.

As per the agreement, Alstom will deliver metro trains, digital train control systems, and platform screen doors for Phase I of the first line of the metro system.

Alstom will also be responsible for track laying, providing power solutions, and the integration of the transport system.

According to a preliminary design, the Belgrade metro project will feature two lines.

The 22km-long first track will span along the Sava river, crossing Belgrade city centre, and link the Makisko Polje area with the Mirijevo urban neighbourhood in the northeast.

Delivery of this new metro system is anticipated to minimise road congestion in Belgrade and provide a faster transportation alternative for commuters.