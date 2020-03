The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has decided to suspend metro, tram and marine transport services to carry out a disinfection drive to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The move is part of the UAE’s National Sterilisation Programme rolled out by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.

The disinfection drive will be conducted between 8pm and 6am from Thursday to Sunday morning.

The final round of sterilisation operations is slated to conclude at 6:00am on Sunday 29 March.

All public transit means will continue to operate from 7am to 7pm during this period, according to their regular schedules, RTA said.



The government has asked residents to not leave their homes except to purchase food, basic essentials and medicines.

People can avail taxis services via Careem and Uber Apps. However, these platforms will offer rides only to hospitals.

During the sterilisation programme period, the medical service will be restricted to those serving pre-specified vital sectors.

The government will continue to operate public buses during the overnight sterilisation period on 13 routes.

RTA has called on public transit passengers to cooperate with supervisors deployed at stations, metro and tram carriages, as well as drivers of public buses and taxis.

The passengers have also been requested to use personal protective equipment while using public transport and when in public.